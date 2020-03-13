Uber temporarily closes local hubs for drivers amid virus outbreak

Uber has temporarily closed its U.S. and Canada Greenlight Hubs, where drivers can go to get in-person help with answering questions and completing forms, in an effort to help lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Uber and other gig economy companies have faced mounting questions over how they'll help their thousands of drivers (who are not employees) given the very social nature of their work.

Details: Uber is suspending operations at 80 Greenlight Hubs across the U.S. and Canada.

The hubs close today and are slated to remain shuttered through April 6.

What they're saying: Uber says most issues handled in person at the hubs can be managed online or via phone, and will compensate employees who can't do their jobs from home.

Based on the advice of public health authorities, our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve. We want to protect the driver community, as well as the Uber customer support experts who help them every day, by temporarily closing our Greenlight Hubs in the US and Canada to encourage social distancing. We recognize this may create challenges for drivers and are further expanding online and phone support options.

— Uber spokesperson

