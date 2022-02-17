These cities have the worst-rated Uber riders

Expand chart Data: Uber; Chart: Axios Visuals

You love it when your Uber driver says: "You are my 5-star passenger." But they don't always. Uber released these city rankings, based on how many stars drivers give riders.

The big picture: The lowest-ranked cities were concentrated on the coasts: New York City, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Boston.

San Antonio, Texas, had the nicest riders, according to the ride-sharing company. It beat out St. Louis, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City.

Driving the news: Uber announced that beginning this week, every rider (and driver) will be able to see their rating and information about exactly how it is calculated, via the new Privacy Center in the Uber app.

How to get a high score: Don't slam the car door, Uber says. Drivers consistently cited door slams as a reason why they deduct stars.