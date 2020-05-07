Uber posts mixed Q1 results as it works to weather the virus crisis

Uber beat revenue expectations in the first quarter but faced heavy losses stemming primarily from write-downs as it girded for the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the company reported Thursday.

Why it matters: Uber is among the companies significantly impacted by measures to curb the current virus spread as people stay home as much as possible, though its food delivery business is seeing a huge boost for the same reason.

Of note: Earlier on Thursday, Uber announced it's leading a new funding round in Lime, a scooter rental company, and transferring its scooter and bike division to Lime.

Uber also announced layoffs of 14% of its workforce the day prior.

By the numbers: