3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Uber posts mixed Q1 results as it works to weather the virus crisis

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Uber beat revenue expectations in the first quarter but faced heavy losses stemming primarily from write-downs as it girded for the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the company reported Thursday.

Why it matters: Uber is among the companies significantly impacted by measures to curb the current virus spread as people stay home as much as possible, though its food delivery business is seeing a huge boost for the same reason.

Of note: Earlier on Thursday, Uber announced it's leading a new funding round in Lime, a scooter rental company, and transferring its scooter and bike division to Lime.

By the numbers:

  • Loss per share: $1.70, compared to $0.83 expected. The company notes that its loss in part reflected a pre-tax impairment write-down of $1.9 billion, primarily related investments in Asian ride-hailing firms Didi and Grab.
  • Revenue: $3.54 billion ($2.47 billion from rides and $819 million from Eats), compared to $3.51 billion expected.
  • Monthly active platform consumers: 103 million, up 11% year-over-year from 93 million.
  • Trips: 1.66 billion, up 7% year-over-year from 1.55 billion.
  • Gross bookings (rides): $10.87 billion, down 5% year-over-year from $11.45 billion.
  • Gross bookings (Eats): $4.68 billion, up 52% year-over-year from $3.07 billion.

Go deeper

Uber to lay off 14% of workforce

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Photo: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Uber will lay off 3,700 employees, while CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his salary for the remainder of the year, according to the company's most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The big picture: The cuts, which will be to the customer support and recruiting teams, represent about 14% of Uber's 26,900 employees, per CNBC. Much of Uber's ride-hailing business has vanished as people stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, even as the company's food delivery sector has seen a boom.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

GrubHub sees Q1 revenue growth amid growing losses

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Food delivery company GrubHub's stock dropped by more than 5% in after-hours trading after it delivered mixed Q1 results, with strong revenue, widening losses and a year-on-year decrease in daily average orders.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic is expected to help delivery services as Americans remain home and shift how they interact with restaurants. Yet tech companies that enable them also face mounting costs relating to their workers' health and safety, and GrubHub's Q1 results suggest existing headwinds going into the crisis.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)ArrowMay 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

Lyft posts mixed Q1 results amid coronavirus crisis

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Lyft's stock price shot up by 15% in after-hours trading after the company beat Q1 revenue estimates yet also posted a loss per share more than double what analysts expected.

Why it matters: With the coronavirus keeping most Americans home, Lyft is in crisis mode, cutting 17% of its workforce just last week. The report indicates the company was making solid progress getting more revenue out of its riders before the pandemic hit.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 6, 2020 - Economy & Business