38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Uber releases poll showing support for CEO's benefits plan

Photo: Gene J. Puskar/AP

Uber, in a fierce fight in California to continue treating drivers as independent contractors, on Tuesday will release a Benenson Strategy Group poll finding support for a new benefits approach outlined in a New York Times op-ed by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

What it says: "Drivers and Voters overwhelmingly support Uber’s new Independent Contractor (IC) plan ... that allows Drivers to continue to work as Independent Contractors, maintaining the flexibility and freedom of working independently, but gives them access to benefits that today are only available to employees under existing labor laws."

  • Lyft released a similar poll, via Morning Consult, "doubling down on a familiar message from gig economy companies: Most independent contractors don’t want to be employees."

Axios Events
Updated Aug 21, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: The future of transportation in the COVID-19 era

DNC week: On Friday, August 21 Axios Chief Technology Correspondent Ina Fried hosted an event on the future of how people get around in the era of COVID-19, featuring Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) and Hoboken, N.J. Mayor Ravinder Bhalla.

Mayor Bhalla discussed Hoboken's expansion of its bike-share program. Partnering with Citi Bike, residents will be able to commute to Manhattan and Jersey City without having to change e-bike systems.

  • On the city's dependence on mass transit: "Hoboken has the highest population of residents that rely on mass transit to commute to-and-from work every day in the country. That creates a real challenge for us,"
  • On strategizing how to make the commute as quick as possible: "We thought the most logical way to be more efficient...is to view these city borders as really artificial because it takes a 10-minute bike ride to get to NYC."

Rep. Butterfield discussed the need to prioritize public transportation for the economy to fully recover from the pandemic.

  • On the importance of equitable, accessible transportation: "If we don't have a robust transportation system, then we are not going to have a robust economy."
  • On autonomous vehicles: "The American people are not fully informed about autonomous vehicles and so we've got to wage a comprehensive campaign to educate the American people what it is and what it is not...Autonomous vehicles are safe, it's the future of transportation."

Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei hosted a View from the Top segment with
Lyft Chief Policy Officer Anthony Foxx, and discussed the Lyft workforce, legislation in California, and the future of rideshare platforms.

  • "The reality is that the vast majority of our workers do not want to be employees...We've asked them & 71% prefer freedom of being independent contractors to the benefits of employment...What they really want is independence and benefits."

Thank you Lyft for sponsoring this event.

Dion Rabouin
8 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why the Dow Jones shook up its members

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Dow Jones Industrial Average announced a major shakeup on Monday after the market closed — it booted Pfizer, Raytheon Technologies and ExxonMobil, the oldest member of the index, having joined in 1928.

What happened: Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell will replace those companies to "help diversify the index ... and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a note announcing the changes.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

NSA director says U.S. "disrupted a concerted effort to undermine" 2018 midterms

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

The U.S. "disrupted a concerted effort to undermine the midterm elections" in 2018, writes NSA Director and head of U.S. Cyber Command Paul Nakasone, along with senior Cyber Command adviser Michael Sulmeyer, in Foreign Affairs.

Why it matters: Nakasone and Sulmeyer reveal that lessons from those incidents are being used to protect November's election from foreign interference.

