Uber releases poll showing support for CEO's benefits plan

DNC week: On Friday, August 21 Axios Chief Technology Correspondent Ina Fried hosted an event on the future of how people get around in the era of COVID-19, featuring Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) and Hoboken, N.J. Mayor Ravinder Bhalla.

Mayor Bhalla discussed Hoboken's expansion of its bike-share program. Partnering with Citi Bike, residents will be able to commute to Manhattan and Jersey City without having to change e-bike systems.

On the city's dependence on mass transit: "Hoboken has the highest population of residents that rely on mass transit to commute to-and-from work every day in the country. That creates a real challenge for us,"

On strategizing how to make the commute as quick as possible: "We thought the most logical way to be more efficient...is to view these city borders as really artificial because it takes a 10-minute bike ride to get to NYC."

Rep. Butterfield discussed the need to prioritize public transportation for the economy to fully recover from the pandemic.

On the importance of equitable, accessible transportation: "If we don't have a robust transportation system, then we are not going to have a robust economy."

On autonomous vehicles: "The American people are not fully informed about autonomous vehicles and so we've got to wage a comprehensive campaign to educate the American people what it is and what it is not...Autonomous vehicles are safe, it's the future of transportation."

Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei hosted a View from the Top segment with

Lyft Chief Policy Officer Anthony Foxx, and discussed the Lyft workforce, legislation in California, and the future of rideshare platforms.

"The reality is that the vast majority of our workers do not want to be employees...We've asked them & 71% prefer freedom of being independent contractors to the benefits of employment...What they really want is independence and benefits."

