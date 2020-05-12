34 mins ago - Economy & Business

Uber reportedly offers to buy GrubHub

Food delivery stalwart Grubhub received a takeover offer from Uber, a primary competitor in the space, Bloomberg reports. Grubhub's shares spiked 25% on the news.

Why it matters: Consolidation has been widely anticipated in the restaurant meal delivery space, which has seen increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, as companies like Uber and DoorDash have been hemorrhaging money in a race for market share.

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 4,210,074 — Total deaths: 287,158 — Total recoveries — 1,470,598Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 1,351,200 — Total deaths: 80,897 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Congress: Fauci warns of dire effects of states failing to follow reopening guidelines in Senate testimony.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Most Americans are on board with contact tracing only if administered by public health officials.
  5. Business: Consumer Price Index posts largest decline since 2008.
  6. Media: Disney+ to stream "Hamilton" movie in July, more than a year ahead of schedule.
  Hydroxychloroquine questions answered — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagious — Masks, lending books and self-isolating — Exercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal health — Answers about the virus from Axios experts — What to know about social distancing — How to minimize your risk.
  CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci warns of dire effects of states failing to follow reopening guidelines

Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee on Tuesday that the "consequences could be really serious" for states and cities that reopen without meeting federal guidelines.

Why it matters: Dozens of state have taken steps to reopen their economies, but few — if any — have met the Trump administration's recommendations for a 14-day "downward trajectory" in reported cases and infrastructure for "robust" testing and contact tracing capabilities.

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tesla emerges as focal point in reopening battles

Tesla's California factory is now ground zero in the politically fraught debate about how to revive economic activity nationwide — and the decisions can have potentially life-or-death consequences for workers.

Driving the news: Tesla CEO Elon Musk yesterday announced reopening the electric automaker's Fremont manufacturing plant in defiance of county officials.

3 hours ago - Energy & Environment