GrubHub sees Q1 revenue growth amid growing losses

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Food delivery company GrubHub's stock dropped by more than 5% in after-hours trading after it delivered mixed Q1 results, with strong revenue, widening losses and a year-on-year decrease in daily average orders.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic is expected to help delivery services as Americans remain home and shift how they interact with restaurants. Yet tech companies that enable them also face mounting costs relating to their workers' health and safety, and GrubHub's Q1 results suggest existing headwinds going into the crisis.

By the numbers:

  • Loss per share: $0.36, compared to $0.04 expected.
  • Revenue: $363 million, compared to $357 million expected.
  • Active diners: 23.89 million, up from 19.29 million a year ago.
  • Daily average orders: 516,300, down from 521,000 a year ago.
  • Gross food sales: $1.63 billion, up from $1.5 billion a year ago.

Trump vetoes resolution to curb war powers against Iran

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday vetoed a war powers resolution that would have curbed his ability to direct military action against Iran without Congress' authorization.

Why it matters: The bipartisan measure came after Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, bringing the two nations to the brink of war.

16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

No, insurance doesn't cover that

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Irate business owners are finding out the hard way that their insurance policies don't cover coronavirus — and they're suing.

Why it matters: No matter how big a premium a company might pay for business interruption insurance, most policies only cover physical damage to a property, not the loss of use of a hotel, restaurant or other building from a stubborn new virus.

38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,724,688 — Total deaths: 260,938 — Total recoveries — 1,226,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,216,739 — Total deaths: 72,233 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll, contradicting experts who believe it is too low.
  4. States: Confirmed cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge Cuomo says coronavirus increasing nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  5. Business: Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit consumers — Automakers to resume production.
  6. World: Coronavirus layoffs hit African tech sector The U.S. is at odds with its allies over the origins of the coronavirus — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

