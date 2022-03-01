Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Uber pulls more of the physical world into its app

Hope King
screenshots of Uber app with new features that allow people to book experiences
Screenshots: Uber

Uber is adding the ability to book real-world experiences through its platform.

Catch up quick: The company announced a new app feature today called “Explore” which enables people to do things like look for and get restaurant reservations or concert tickets directly in the Uber app.

  • Rides to certain destinations may even be discounted if users end up following through with one of the app's recommendations. 

The big picture: Uber has been building out its business to become a one-stop shop for moving anything or anyone, anywhere.

What to watch: The feature will roll out broadly after today's initial 14 city launch in the U.S.

Go deeper