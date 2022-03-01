Uber pulls more of the physical world into its app
Uber is adding the ability to book real-world experiences through its platform.
Catch up quick: The company announced a new app feature today called “Explore” which enables people to do things like look for and get restaurant reservations or concert tickets directly in the Uber app.
- Rides to certain destinations may even be discounted if users end up following through with one of the app's recommendations.
The big picture: Uber has been building out its business to become a one-stop shop for moving anything or anyone, anywhere.
What to watch: The feature will roll out broadly after today's initial 14 city launch in the U.S.