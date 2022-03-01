Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Uber is adding the ability to book real-world experiences through its platform.

Catch up quick: The company announced a new app feature today called “Explore” which enables people to do things like look for and get restaurant reservations or concert tickets directly in the Uber app.

Rides to certain destinations may even be discounted if users end up following through with one of the app's recommendations.

The big picture: Uber has been building out its business to become a one-stop shop for moving anything or anyone, anywhere.

What to watch: The feature will roll out broadly after today's initial 14 city launch in the U.S.