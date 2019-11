An hour later, Khosrowshahi called Axios to express regret for the language he used. The next day he sent the following statement:

"I said something in the moment that I do not believe. When it comes to Jamal Khashoggi, his murder was reprehensible and should not be forgotten or excused."

Why it matters: Saudi Arabia is Uber's fifth-largest shareholder and the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is on its board of directors.