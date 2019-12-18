Uber to pay $4.4 million to settle sexual harassment charges

Uber has agreed to pay $4.4 million into a fund for victims of sexual harassment and establish a system to identify managers who fail to respond to reports as part of a settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Why it matters: The EEOC opened an investigation into Uber following a string of reports in 2017 from employees about sexual harassment and discrimination at the ride-hailing company. Since then, Uber has replaced CEO Travis Kalanick with Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi, who has vowed to rectify the company's culture.