Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Gulf states wary of U.S.-Iran tensions ahead of Biden's inauguration

Trump at a Gulf Summit in Riyadh in 2017. Photo: Bandar Algaloud/Saudi handout via Getty

The UAE and Saudi Arabia will be closely monitoring any moves from Washington and Tehran over a delicate few weeks ahead.

Why it matters: Jan. 3 will mark the one-year anniversary of the U.S. strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in Baghdad. In the past few weeks, there have been echoes of the tensions that preceded that U.S. attack.

Driving the news: Last week an attack — still unclaimed — on an oil tanker moored off Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast was the second in less than a month to target international shipping.

  • In November, a missile strike on a Saudi Aramco plant near Jeddah was claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Flashback: In the months leading up to the Soleimani killing, there were incidents of sabotage against vessels in the Arabian Gulf and Houthi-claimed missile strikes on Saudi oil facilities.

  • Iran was then seen to be playing its hand amid increasing sanctions pressure from the U.S. after President Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal. The killing of Soleimani proved to be an apex of that cycle of tensions.

The state of play: These latest incidents, including the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, have created a new cycle of tensions in the region ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.

  • Biden is expected to shift the American posture from maximum pressure to re-engagement with Iran.
  • The concern among Gulf countries is that Iran will test the new administration, or try to take advantage of them.
  • Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia responded to the provocations in 2019 with restraint, and they remain focused on de-escalation.

Worth noting: There are at least two new factors at play, in addition to Biden's election.

  • The U.S. has built up its military force in the Gulf, including a bigger naval presence. And the UAE, Bahrain and other Arab nations have established closer ties with Israel, offering a genuine counterbalance to Iran and its allies and proxies.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: One startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination — Biden says our "darkest days" are ahead of us.
  2. Vaccine: U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine — Fauci, Azar and other top health officials publicly receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineBioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed.
  3. Politics: Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus paymentsPelosi responds: "Let's do it!"
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months — EU recommends member states lift blanket ban on travel from U.K. over new virus variant.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kadia Goba
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Pistol-packing freshmen prompt Congress gun review

Freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in 2018. Photo: Emily Kask / AFP

Several incoming House freshmen have inquired about carrying guns into the Capitol, leading a board overseeing congressional security to rethink a regulation banning members from packing heat under the dome, a House aide with direct knowledge of the board review told Axios.

Why it matters: Some Democratic members say expanded gun carrying on Capitol Hill would be a "provocation" in light of the current political climate. Some Republicans consider it an expression of a citizen's Second Amendment rights.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
2 hours ago - World

Exclusive: Moroccan foreign minister urges Biden to keep Trump's deal

Bourita (C) with Kushner (L) on Tuesday in Rabat. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita is urging the incoming Biden administration to preserve the deal sealed by President Trump earlier this month, under which the U.S. agreed to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and Morocco agreed to resume diplomatic relations with Israel.

What he's saying: "We realistically think the administration will find a good rationale to preserve this," Bourita told me in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of a trilateral U.S.-Israel-Morocco summit on Tuesday in Rabat.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow