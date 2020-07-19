2 hours ago - Science

UAE launches its first mission to Mars

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Mars seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/ESA/STScI

The United Arab Emirates' Hope spacecraft launched Sunday on a journey to Mars.

Why it matters: This mission, which launched on an H2-A rocket from Japan, marks the UAE's first mission to Mars. It kicks off the first of three missions to the Red Planet this summer, with China and the U.S. to follow in the coming weeks.

Details: The Hope probe is designed to orbit Mars and gather data about the world's weather from above, filling in gaps in scientific knowledge left by previous missions.

  • The probe's instruments will be able to track the day-to-night cycle of the planet's weather on a global scale.
  • The UAE sees this home-grown mission as a way of fostering scientific and technical expertise in the country and in the Middle East as a whole.
  • Hope will now fly through space until it reaches its orbit around Mars in about seven months.

Background: The Hope probe isn't the UAE's first foray into space, and it isn't the end of its ambitions.

  • In 2019, the first Emirati astronaut, Hazzaa Al Mansoori launched on a mission to the International Space Station.
  • The UAE is also expected to launch a mission to the Moon in 2022.

The big picture: Space has become a marker of geopolitical status in recent years. Smaller nations have been able to send their own satellites to orbit due to lowered launch and development costs.

  • But even so, Mars missions are usually reserved for only those space agencies with the most resources and support.
  • The Hope mission — if it successfully orbits Mars — vaults the UAE into that small, elite club.

Go deeper: The summer of Mars

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 14,418,568 — Total deaths: 604,401 — Total recoveries — 8,093,676Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 3,760,975 — Total deaths: 140,471— Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 45,734,327Map.
  3. Congress: Inside Mitch McConnell's phase four coronavirus relief proposal.
  4. States: Los Angeles mayor says city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order — Colorado governor calls national testing scene "a complete disgrace."
  5. World: Europe's lessons on reopening the schools — Cuba reports no local transmission for first time in four months.
Alayna Treene
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside McConnell's coronavirus relief bill

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to release his phase four legislation this week — more than two months after House Democrats unveiled their $3 trillion plan. McConnell's will be far more narrow in scope and include a roughly $1 trillion price tag, sources familiar with the bill tell Axios.

Why it matters: Several states, including some key to President Trump's re-election strategy, say more help is needed as new coronavirus cases are forcing them to shutter their economies again or at least slow their reopenings.

Hans NicholsSara Fischer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's summer ad strategy: Outspend Trump but play it safe

Data: Advertising Analytics; Note: Spending is for the weeks of July 7 to July 28, data as of July 15; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Joe Biden is outspending President Trump this month with big TV ad buys in traditional swing states, as Trump focuses on digital ads to shore up his base in what should be Republican strongholds

By the numbers: Biden and affiliated Democrats have outspent Republicans by $4 million in Michigan, $3.5 million in Pennsylvania, $2 million in Arizona and $700,000 in Wisconsin, according to data provided to Axios by Advertising Analytics through July 28.

