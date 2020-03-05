NASA's next Mars rover is named Perseverance
Artist's illustration of the Perseverance rover on Mars. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech
NASA's next Mars rover, expected to launch to the Red Planet in July, is officially named Perseverance.
The big picture: Once on Mars, the mission is designed to search out possible signs of past life on the planet and cache samples for a future mission to return back to Earth one day.
Details: The name — suggested by Virginia seventh-grader Alexander Mather — and eight other finalists were voted on by members of the public. Those results were then submitted to NASA for review.
- The rover joins other Mars spacecraft that have been named by the public, including Opportunity, Spirit, Sojourner and Curiosity.
- Opportunity's nickname was Oppy during its time working on Mars, so perhaps Perseverance will earn the nickname Percy in that same style.
What's next: Perseverance is now being checked out ahead of launch at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
- If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft should land on Mars in the planet's Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021.
- That landing site is thought to be one of the best places to hunt for signs of past life on the Red Planet.
