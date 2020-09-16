UAE-Israel treaty states commitment to meeting the needs of Israelis and Palestinians

The peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates states that both countries are committed to "working together for a negotiated solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that will meet the aspirations and needs of both parties."

Why it matters: The Emiratis face criticism from the Palestinians over their peace treaty with Israel. Officials involved in the negotiations on the text of the treaty told me the Emiratis wanted to include language on Palestinians in the document. The Emiratis wanted stronger language, but Israel did not agree.

The big picture: The Israel-UAE treaty references the peace agreements Israel has with Egypt and Jordan and President Trump's "vision of peace," presented in January. The text also says that Israel and the UAE commit to make effort to achieve a "just, comprehensive, realistic and long lasting" solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Details:

The nine-page-long treaty states that Israel and the UAE establish full diplomatic relations and normalization.

It says both countries will respect each other's sovereignty and solve disputes only through peaceful means.

Both countries will open embassies and exchange ambassadors as soon as possible.

Israel and the UAE will work in cooperation and mutual understanding to promote peace and stability in the region.

Neither country will allow any hostilities against the other from its territory and will not support any such hostilities by a third party.

Both countries will form a joint forum for promoting a culture of peace and coexistence and fighting extremism.

The nations will form a trilateral dialogue with the U.S. on a strategic agenda for the Middle East.

What's next: Israel and the UAE are, as soon as possible, going to sign agreements in the fields of: finance and investment, civil aviation, visas, trade and innovation, health, science and technology, tourism, energy and the environment, education, telecommunication, agriculture, food security, water and legal cooperation.