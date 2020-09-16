1 hour ago - World

UAE-Israel treaty states commitment to meeting the needs of Israelis and Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd R), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd L), UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani (L) attend a signing ceremony for the agreements on "normalization of relations" reached between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain at the White House in Washington, United States on September 15, 2020. Photo:
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates states that both countries are committed to "working together for a negotiated solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that will meet the aspirations and needs of both parties."

Why it matters: The Emiratis face criticism from the Palestinians over their peace treaty with Israel. Officials involved in the negotiations on the text of the treaty told me the Emiratis wanted to include language on Palestinians in the document. The Emiratis wanted stronger language, but Israel did not agree.

The big picture: The Israel-UAE treaty references the peace agreements Israel has with Egypt and Jordan and President Trump's "vision of peace," presented in January. The text also says that Israel and the UAE commit to make effort to achieve a "just, comprehensive, realistic and long lasting" solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Details:

  • The nine-page-long treaty states that Israel and the UAE establish full diplomatic relations and normalization.
  • It says both countries will respect each other's sovereignty and solve disputes only through peaceful means.
  • Both countries will open embassies and exchange ambassadors as soon as possible.
  • Israel and the UAE will work in cooperation and mutual understanding to promote peace and stability in the region.
  • Neither country will allow any hostilities against the other from its territory and will not support any such hostilities by a third party.
  • Both countries will form a joint forum for promoting a culture of peace and coexistence and fighting extremism.
  • The nations will form a trilateral dialogue with the U.S. on a strategic agenda for the Middle East.

What's next: Israel and the UAE are, as soon as possible, going to sign agreements in the fields of: finance and investment, civil aviation, visas, trade and innovation, health, science and technology, tourism, energy and the environment, education, telecommunication, agriculture, food security, water and legal cooperation.

Barak Ravid
UAE minister: Israel agreement will include two-state solution reference

The agreement between the UAE and Israel that will be signed on Tuesday mentions the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution as part of a reference to previous agreements which were signed, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash told me in a Zoom briefing.

Why it matters: Gargash’s comments gave the first substantive details from the agreement which up to now remained completely secret. The UAE pushed back on criticism against the agreement, with Israel stressing the deal will also help the Palestinians.

Orion Rummler
Israel signs normalization deals with UAE and Bahrain at White House ceremony

President Trump presided over U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House on Tuesday, cementing formal diplomatic ties between the countries through deals with few public details.

Why it matters: "The last Arab state to make peace with Israel was Jordan, in 1994. Egypt was the first, in 1979. The agreement is also significant for relegating the Palestinians to the sidelines," WashPost reports.

Zachary Basu
Kushner expects more countries to normalize with Israel before Palestinian deal

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told CNN on Tuesday that he expects more Arab countries to follow the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in normalizing relations with Israel before Palestinian leadership agrees to a peace deal.

Why it matters: After hosting a White House signing ceremony on Tuesday that formalized diplomatic ties between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, President Trump told reporters that he expects seven to nine more countries — including possibly Saudi Arabia — to agree to a similar move.

