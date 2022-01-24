The United Arab Emirates' Defense Ministry said it "intercepted and destroyed" two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi that were fired by Houthi rebels on Monday.

Why it matters: The report from the UAE and another from Saudi Arabia that a Houthi ballistic missile wounded two people in the kingdom's south on Sunday night further heightens tensions in the region. It comes days after the rebel fighters from Yemen killed three people in Abu Dhabi.

Details: Monday's attack "did not result in any casualties, as the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the Emirati capital," per a statement from the UAE Defense Ministry.

The big picture: U.S. envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking traveled to the Arabian Gulf last Wednesday in the aftermath of the earlier attack.

The Iran-backed rebels had previously only targeted Saudi Arabia and ships in the region but not the UAE, which is a member of the Saudi-led alliance that intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015, notes Barak Ravid, a contributing correspondent for Axios.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further comment from the UAE Defense Ministry.