Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi

Axios

The Msaffah industrial district in Abu Dhabi, near the site of last week's attack. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The United Arab Emirates' Defense Ministry said it "intercepted and destroyed" two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi that were fired by Houthi rebels on Monday.

Why it matters: The report from the UAE and another from Saudi Arabia that a Houthi ballistic missile wounded two people in the kingdom's south on Sunday night further heightens tensions in the region. It comes days after the rebel fighters from Yemen killed three people in Abu Dhabi.

Details: Monday's attack "did not result in any casualties, as the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the Emirati capital," per a statement from the UAE Defense Ministry.

The big picture: U.S. envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking traveled to the Arabian Gulf last Wednesday in the aftermath of the earlier attack.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further comment from the UAE Defense Ministry.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Virginia attorney general fires Jan. 6 investigator from university post

McIntire Amphitheater at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The lead investigator for the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the Capitol riot has been fired from his position as the University of Virginia's counsel by the state's new Republican attorney general, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Democrats say the removal of Tim Heaphy from his post after some three years while he's on leave from the university to investigate the insurrection is likely "retribution" for the House probe — an accusation strongly denied by the office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares (R).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - World

Taiwan's military scrambles jets after detecting 39 Chinese warplanes

J-20 stealth fighter jets in Zhuhai in the Guangdong Province of China last year. Photo: Chen Jimin/China News Service via Getty Images

Taiwan's defense force said 39 Chinese warplanes flew into its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday.

Why it matters: The largest Chinese air force incursion into the zone since October came a day after the U.S. and Japanese navies conducted a joint exercise in the Philippine Sea.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
6 hours ago - Sports

Gonzaga University revokes NBA great John Stockton's tickets over mask stance

Former Utah Jazz player John Stockton during a 2017 press conference in Salt Lake City. Photo: Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Gonzaga University suspended the season tickets of notable alumni John Stockton after the NBA Hall of Famer failed to comply with the school's basketball games mask mandate, the Spokesman-Review first reported.

Driving the news: "Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit," the former Utah Jazz point guard told the outlet in an interview Saturday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

