1 hour ago - World

UAE foreign minister visits Holocaust memorial with Israeli counterpart

From L-R: Ashkenazi, Maas and bin Zayed. Photo: Michele Tantussi-Pool/Getty Images

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed visited the Holocaust memorial in Berlin on Tuesday with his German and Israeli counterparts, a significant public gesture that comes two weeks after the signing of a normalization deal with Israel.

Why it matters: Bin Zayed is one of the first senior Arab officials to ever visit a Holocaust memorial.

  • The historic visit came at his initiative and was intended to send a message to both Israelis and Jews around the world, German officials tell me.
  • Bin Zayed wrote in the memorial's visitors' book that the UAE is committed to the values of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others. “Never again will this happen," he added.         

The big picture: The Holocaust is a very sensitive issue in many Arab countries due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Many Arab students don't learn about the Holocaust, and some prominent officials have downplayed or even denied it took place.

Flashback: Two Arab leaders have previously made high-profile visits to Holocaust museums:

  • Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to ever visit a Holocaust memorial during his historic visit to Israel in 1977. Sadat visited Yad Vashem Holocaust museum alongside then-Prime Minister Menachem Begin.
  • In 1998, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat wanted to visit the Holocaust museum in Washington but the board of the museum refused to invite him. Two months later, Arafat visited the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam instead.

Behind the scenes: Bin Zayed and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi took part in trilateral meetings in Berlin organized by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who coordinated with the Trump administration in advance of the meetings.

  • The Germans also notified Palestinian leaders about the visit and asked if there were any issues they wanted Maas to raise with his Israeli and Emirati counterparts, but the Palestinians didn’t respond, according to sources involved in the planning.

During a press conference with both counterparts, the German foreign minister said he hopes the momentum that was created by the Israel-UAE treaty will help to relaunch the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

  • Maas said all relevant parties need to take confidence-building steps to help make that possible.
  • Ashkenazi called on the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table, and he said that without a breakthrough in this generation, "future generations face a more difficult reality."

Between the lines: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has refused to meet with the Trump administration ever since Trump announced he was moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

  • But Abbas recently proposed that an international conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict be held after the U.S. election. He's hoping a Biden administration will take office and change America's approach to the issue.
  • Abbas has also criticized the UAE and Bahrain for abandoning the condition that normalization with Israel be predicated on the creation of a Palestinian state.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid
Oct 5, 2020 - World

Israel and UAE foreign ministers to meet in Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L) with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in June. Photo: Menahem Kahana. Photo: AFP via Getty

The foreign ministers of Israel and the UAE will hold meetings in Berlin on Tuesday, two weeks after they signed a normalization agreement at the White House.

Why it matters: This will be the first-ever publicly announced meeting between the Israeli and Emirati foreign ministers after many secret meetings in the past. They'll continue work on a series of bilateral agreements.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneZachary Basu
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

Photo:Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties, which both thought they would be unable to reach a compromise before the election.. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 35,601,426 — Total deaths: 1,046,101 — Total recoveries: 24,805,069Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 7,474,312 — Total deaths: 210,464 — Total recoveries: 2,935,142 — Total tests: 108,831,465Map.
  3. Politics: White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms — Top military leaders in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure — Surgeon General faces coronavirus citation for being in a park.
  4. Misinformation: Facebook, Twitter take action against Trump post calling COVID less deadly than the flu.
  5. Business: Fed chair Powell warns of economic recovery "slog"
  6. Cities: D.C. reports most new COVID cases since June amid White House outbreak.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow