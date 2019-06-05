The backdrop: Since President Trump entered the Oval Office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backtracked on his public support for a two-state solution.

The Trump administration has been careful not to publicly endorse it either, despite longstanding policy from both Republican and Democratic administrations.

White House officials say they haven't supported the two-state solution because it means different things for the Israelis and the Palestinians.

The resolution for was drafted by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Israeli officials told me it could be tabled soon and — as a bipartisan measure backed by a close Trump ally like Graham — would be expected to win a substantial majority.

Ron Dermer, Israel's ambassador to Washington, and other Israeli embassy officials have been lobbying Graham and Van Hollen to remove the words "two-state solution" from the text, Israeli officials and congressional staffers told me.

The Israeli diplomats have told Graham and Van Hollen they don't oppose a general resolution calling for direct negotiations between the parties with no preconditions, so long as it doesn't deal with the end game or the parameters of such talks.

State of play: Graham and Van Hollen have so far rejected the Israeli lobbying efforts.