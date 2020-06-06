Twitter sets new record for app download

The Twitter app saw 677,000 new downloads from around the world on Wednesday, the company's best since-day performance, Barron's reports in a cover story citing app tracker Apptopia.

The state of play: "Twitter also set a record for active daily users, Apptopia notes, with 40 million people using the app in the U.S."

The context: Twitter fact-checked two of President Trump's unsubstantiated tweets in that mail-in ballots in the 2020 election would be fraudulent for the first time in late May, directing users to "get the facts" through news stories that cover the topic.

"Santa Clara University Law School professor Eric Goldman says that both Republicans and Democrats are dissatisfied with the platform’s decisions to flag tweets — or not flag them."

