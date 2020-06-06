2 hours ago - Technology

Twitter sets new record for app download

Jack Dorsey. Photo: Burhaan Kinu/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The Twitter app saw 677,000 new downloads from around the world on Wednesday, the company's best since-day performance, Barron's reports in a cover story citing app tracker Apptopia.

The state of play: "Twitter also set a record for active daily users, Apptopia notes, with 40 million people using the app in the U.S."

The context: Twitter fact-checked two of President Trump's unsubstantiated tweets in that mail-in ballots in the 2020 election would be fraudulent for the first time in late May, directing users to "get the facts" through news stories that cover the topic.

  • "Santa Clara University Law School professor Eric Goldman says that both Republicans and Democrats are dissatisfied with the platform’s decisions to flag tweets — or not flag them."

Go deeper: Trump's big, empty beef with Twitter

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 6,789,313 — Total deaths: 396,388 — Total recoveries — 2,784,210Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,906,060 — Total deaths: 109,305 — Total recoveries: 491,706 — Total tested: 19,231,444Map.
  3. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
  4. Public health: Fauci: "Very concerned" about spread of coronavirus amid George Floyd protests — Cities offer free coronavirus testing for protesters.
  5. Tech: The pandemic is accelerating next-generation disease diagnostics — Robotics looks to copy the software-as-a-service model as use of robots accelerates.
  6. Jobs: Better-than-expected jobs report boosts stock market.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Buffalo police officers arrested after shoving 75-year-old protester

Photo: Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault on Saturday after a video emerged of them shoving a 75-year-old protester while clearing a demonstration in the wake of George Floyd's killing, AP reports, citing prosecutors.

The state of play: Both officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, and were released without bail. After the law enforcement officers were initially suspended without pay on Friday, all 57 officers on the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned in a show of support for their fellow officers' suspensions.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Humility for forecasters: Jobs shocker is record miss

President Trump speaking in the Rose Garden following the release of the jobs report on May 5, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Economists were projecting that May's jobs figures would show a loss of 8 million jobs and an unemployment rate approaching 20% — Great Depression territory.

The state of play: Instead, a record 2.5 million workers were added, and unemployment fell to 13.3% from April's post-World War II high of 14.7%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow