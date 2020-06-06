Twitter sets new record for app download
Jack Dorsey. Photo: Burhaan Kinu/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
The Twitter app saw 677,000 new downloads from around the world on Wednesday, the company's best since-day performance, Barron's reports in a cover story citing app tracker Apptopia.
The state of play: "Twitter also set a record for active daily users, Apptopia notes, with 40 million people using the app in the U.S."
The context: Twitter fact-checked two of President Trump's unsubstantiated tweets in that mail-in ballots in the 2020 election would be fraudulent for the first time in late May, directing users to "get the facts" through news stories that cover the topic.
- "Santa Clara University Law School professor Eric Goldman says that both Republicans and Democrats are dissatisfied with the platform’s decisions to flag tweets — or not flag them."
