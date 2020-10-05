42 mins ago - Technology

Twitter's policy of wishing people ill gets tested

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Twitter invited a torrent of criticism after publicly saying Friday that it would take action against those who wished severe illness or death on the president, citing its broad prohibition against such expressions.

The big picture: While that policy has been on the books since April, many Twitter users — especially women, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities and people of color — say they have reported such abuse in the past and the service has rarely taken action.

The point is being made by everyone from movie reviewers to members of Congress to activists and ordinary people sharing their stories of harassment and threats that did not lead to enforcement action: Marginalized groups endure threats and wishes for ill on a daily basis on Twitter.

What they're saying:

  • Shorenstein Center research director Joan Donovan: "For all of us that have been subject to threats where nothing has been done, this is a bitter pill. For those of us who have witnessed twitter users wishing death upon other politicians because they are women of color, this is a disgrace."
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "So... you mean to tell us you could've done this the whole time?"
  • Twitter responded Saturday: "We hear the voices who feel that we're enforcing some policies inconsistently. We agree we must do better, and we are working together inside to do so."

Meanwhile: Facebook said it would enforce a similar policy, but only for those who tag the president in their comments, or post them on his page.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 35,238,623 — Total deaths: 1,038,027 — Total recoveries: 24,545,482Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,419,594 — Total deaths: 209,737 — Total recoveries: 2,911,699 — Total tests: 107,874,833Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus is in control.
  4. Politics: Meadows: "Still optimistic" that Trump will return to White House on Monday — Trump's health: What we knowTrumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  5. Business: Markets are unfazed by Trump's coronavirus uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  6. Sports: The NFL continues despite postponed games and multiple players testing positive for the coronavirus.
  7. 🎧 Listen: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
45 mins ago - Technology

Everyone turns to Twitter as Trump battles COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As Americans collectively process the president's bout with COVID-19, they are solidifying Twitter's role as both our national water cooler and key source of official and unofficial information.

Why it matters: Twitter's architecture makes it a natural forum to turn to during key news moments, and the crisis has shown the platform's continuing value in that role. But the moment is also displaying many of the service's weaknesses — a vulnerability to rumor and speculation, security gaps, and inconsistent rules enforcement.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Markets are unfazed by Trump's coronavirus uncertainty

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Stocks rallied overnight in Asia and U.S. stock futures are poised to open higher as markets have shown little impact from news that President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.

The state of play: Even in the immediate aftermath of Trump sharing the news on Twitter, currency and Treasury markets, which historically have been more attuned to economic and geopolitical upheaval than stocks, had little reaction.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow