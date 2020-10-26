Twitter launches warnings on election misinformation and delays

Twitter will start pinning notices to the top of all U.S. Twitter users’ timelines warning that results in next week’s election may be delayed and that they may encounter misinformation on mail-in voting.

Why it matters: Delayed election results are expected across many states that are handling unprecedented amounts of absentee and mailed ballots, which President Trump has baselessly called "very dangerous" and "corrupt."

Trump warned in an "Axios on HBO" interview that "lots of things can happen" with voting by mail if the presidential race isn't decided on election night. His comments ignore the long history and widespread secure use of mail-in voting.

Zoom in: Both prompts "will link to Twitter Moments that provide more context and compile the latest credible information on the topic from election experts, journalists and other authoritative news sources," Twitter said in a Monday press release.