Twitter suspends accounts of Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn speaking at the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter permanently suspended the accounts of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump's lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday for breaking the platform's "Coordinated Harmful Activity" policy.

Why it matters: The action comes as part of the platform's crackdown on QAnon-related content. Both Flynn and Powell have promoted the far-right conspiracy theory that purports without evidence that the "deep state" is waging against President Trump.

Context: The bans come after Twitter temporarily suspended Trump's account and threatened to permanently remove him from the platform if he continues to post false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

What they're saying: "When we determine that a group, movement, or campaign meets the criteria for designation as engaged in Coordinated Harmful Activity, we may suspend accounts whose primary use is to propagate and/or encourage engagement in the identified coordinated harmful activity," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement

  • "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content."

The big picture: The platform also removed the accounts of Michael Flynn Jr., and Ron Watkins, the former administrator of 8kun, the website formerly called 8chan that hosts posts from Q — the anonymous figure behind the conspiracy theory.

Go deeper: The Capitol siege's QAnon roots

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama calls on Twitter and Facebook to permanently ban Trump

Michelle Obama speaking in Tacoma, Washington, in March 2019. Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama urged social media companies on Thursday to permanently ban President Trump from using their platforms.

Why it matters: Her call comes after Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat took action against the president's accounts after he repeated false claims of election fraud and defended his supporters who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldSara Fischer
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Facebook extends Trump ban indefinitely over incitement of violence

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is banned from posting on his Facebook and Instagram accounts for at least the next two weeks until the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden is complete, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post Thursday.

Why it matters: It's an extraordinary step for Facebook to take, given that the company has been one of the slowest to take action against the President's account and has historically prioritized free speech, especially for world leaders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Snapchat locks Trump's account amid chaos in Washington

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A Snapchat spokesperson confirmed late Wednesday evening that the company locked President Trump's Snapchat account, making it the fourth major platform to take action on Trump's social media accounts.

Details: The company made the decision because it believes the account promotes and spreads hate and incites violence, the spokesperson said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow