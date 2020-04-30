59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Twitter posts strong first-quarter earnings

Sara Fischer

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Twitter said Thursday that it beat first-quarter revenue expectations and added more "monetizable" daily users than investors had anticipated.

Why it matters: It was the fourth major internet company to post strong earnings in the past week, suggesting that Big Tech will continue its dominance over the advertising ecosystem as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Twitter, like Facebook and other ad-based companies, says it's not providing guidance for its performance next quarter, given the uncertainty in the advertising market.

By the numbers, via CNBC:

  • Earnings per share (EPS): 11 cents vs. 10. cents expected by Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $808 million vs. $776 million expected by Refinitiv
  • Monetizable daily active users (mDAUs): 166 million

Yes, but: It also said its ad revenue was down 27% during the last two weeks in March as the pandemic took hold.

Between the lines: Twitter says the quarter represented its strongest year-over-year user growth ever at 24%, suggesting that its app is experiencing a surge in usage while people are at home.

What's next: Twitter CFO Ned Segal said in a note to shareholders that the company is shifting resources to "increase focus on our revenue products and reduce expense growth" so that it can whether the coronavirus fallout.

Sara Fischer

Facebook stock spikes on strong earnings, stabilization of ad slowdown

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Facebook's stock was up more than 7% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the tech giant reported that it beat Wall Street's expectations on revenue and earnings per share. Facebook grew its ad revenue by 17% year-over-year, despite the fact that the digital ad market is experiencing unprecedented headwinds due to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The fact that Facebook was able to beat top and bottom line revenue expectations amid the coronavirus crisis speaks to how strong the company's value proposition continues to be during the pandemic.

Sara Fischer

Alphabet shares rise on Q1 revenue beat, despite advertising slowdown

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stock for Google's parent company, Alphabet, was up nearly 4% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported that it beat Wall Street expectations for total revenue.

Yes, but: Despite beating expectations on revenue, the company still reported a slowed advertising growth rate compared to last quarter, due to the decline of the ad market caused by the coronavirus. Google makes the vast majority of its total revenue from ads.

Ina Fried

Qualcomm sees quarterly smartphone sales down 30% from prior estimate

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf. Photo: Qualcomm

The coronavirus will have a significant impact on Qualcomm's smartphone sales this quarter, with units down as much as 30% from prior estimates, CEO Steve Mollenkopf said in an interview on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Mollenkopf spoke right after Qualcomm posted March earnings and revenue ahead of expectations, with its current quarter financial outlook roughly in line with estimates.

