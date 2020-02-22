Twitter suspends pro-Bloomberg accounts for spam and "platform manipulation"

Twitter has reportedly suspended about 70 accounts posting pro-Bloomberg content, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: The presidential campaign is paying Instagram, Facebook and Twitter users in California to post messages of support on their personal accounts, the Wall Street Journal reported this week. That effort could "later be deployed nationwide," per WSJ.

What's happening: In Twitter posts reviewed by the Times, users "often used identical text, images, links and hashtags" to promote content supporting the former New York City mayor. Twitter told the Times this pattern violated its policies on platform manipulation and spam.

A Twitter spokesperson would not comment on the record about the site suspending accounts.

The Bloomberg campaign also declined to comment on the record.

