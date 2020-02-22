1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter suspends pro-Bloomberg accounts for spam and "platform manipulation"

Orion Rummler

Bloomberg rallies in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 20. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Twitter has reportedly suspended about 70 accounts posting pro-Bloomberg content, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: The presidential campaign is paying Instagram, Facebook and Twitter users in California to post messages of support on their personal accounts, the Wall Street Journal reported this week. That effort could "later be deployed nationwide," per WSJ.

What's happening: In Twitter posts reviewed by the Times, users "often used identical text, images, links and hashtags" to promote content supporting the former New York City mayor. Twitter told the Times this pattern violated its policies on platform manipulation and spam.

  • A Twitter spokesperson would not comment on the record about the site suspending accounts.
  • The Bloomberg campaign also declined to comment on the record.

Jacob Knutson

WSJ: Bloomberg pays Californians to support him on social media

Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign is paying hundreds of Californians to regularly post endorsements about the billionaire on their personal social media accounts and send positive text messages to friends about the candidate on a regular basis, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The effort, which could cost millions of dollars, comes just weeks before California's March 3 primary and is one more tactic in the campaign's broader social media strategy, which includes paying meme influencers on Instagram.

Axios

Mike Bloomberg embraces the meme

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg is working with Instagram meme influencers with millions of followers to help promote his presidential campaign in paid posts, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: It’s an innovative and fresh strategy that reflects the prowess of Bloomberg’s massive and well-funded digital operation — and it specifically targets Generation Z, a demographic that might know the least about the former New York mayor.

Axios

Podcast: Bloomberg’s social media strategy

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mike Bloomberg’s campaign is hiring people to regularly post from their personal social-media accounts and send texts in support of Bloomberg to their contacts. Pro Rata producer Naomi Shavin is joined by Axios media reporter Sara Fischer to discuss the campaign’s social media strategies and how platforms are responding.

Go deeper: Read the Wall Street Journal report

