Twitter mandates all employees work from home

After previously recommending all employees work from home, Twitter took things a step further on Wednesday, making telecommuting mandatory for nearly all employees.

Why it matters: It's another sign of just how seriously big tech companies are taking the coronavirus outbreak.

Twitter said in a blog post that it was making the move to support the health of its employees and those vulnerable in the communities in which it has offices.

"We understand this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times."

— Twitter, in a blog post

Twitter also said:

it will continue to pay hourly workers that support its offices while employees work from home.

it will pay employees for costs needed to set up their home offices as well as Internet fees.

it will reimburse additional childcare costs for employees whose traditional child care providers are closed.

Yes, but: The edict applies to most, but not all employees. Some folks, such as those in Twitter's data center, have to be physically in the office to do their jobs.

In other tech industry coronavirus news: