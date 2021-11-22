Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-11-22

Twitter to test first live shopping show ahead of Cyber Week

Jason Derulo at Hard Rock Stadium in June in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images

Singer Jason Derulo is set to host a prime-time live shopping show on Twitter on Sunday, just ahead of Cyber Monday and Cyber Week, featuring products from Walmart.

Why it matters: Shoppable video formats sit at the intersection of entertainment, e-commerce and social media — a combination that retailers and tech platforms find hard to resist given how hot each category has grown during the pandemic.

What’s new: The show will be Twitter’s first test of its Live Shopping format, the company announced today.

  • Viewers will be able to watch the livestream while browsing or buying the products mentioned and tweeting.

The holiday ramp-up: Walmart has been actively testing live shopping formats for about a year — with 15 "shoppable" livestreams since last December on its own website and other platforms including TikTok.

  • Macy’s, in addition to regular live shopping shows launched earlier this year, is planning Black Friday-focused livestreams starting this Tuesday.

The big picture: Interactive video ads in the form of shopping shows are seen as a way to hook people for longer periods of time and generate more sales.

  • Twitter now joins YouTube and Facebook in pushing the format of live shopping.

Details: The show starts at 7pm ET Sunday and runs for 30 minutes.

Neal RothschildSara Fischer
Updated Nov 21, 2021 - Technology

How to hit the top on each social media platform

Data: Axios Research; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The creator economy has produced thousands of social media entrepreneurs who have built mega-audiences in the millions — larger than many media companies. Often, they operate in parallel universes, with little overlap between platforms.

Why it matters: What differentiates social platforms is no longer their features, but their values and communities. What makes one person popular on one platform may not make them remotely interesting or influential on another.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
35 mins ago - Technology

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own defense

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images.

Elizabeth Holmes today continued testifying in her criminal fraud trial, after unexpectedly taking the stand in her own defense on Friday.

The latest: The former Theranos CEO sought to undermine prosecutor claims that she lied to prospective investors about the blood testing company's work with drug makers.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Fed pick puts progressives on notice

Powell and Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden's nomination of Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve shows Biden's willingness to stare down progressives to get his cherished Build Back Better legislation through the Senate and into law.

Why it matters: Inflation is threatening Biden’s $2 trillion social spending and climate package, and Biden wants to save his political capital with moderates for that fight.

