2 hours ago - Technology

Twitter says hackers accessed personal data from 8 accounts in bitcoin scheme

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter has determined that hackers accessed the personal data of up to eight non-verified accounts affected by a cryptocurrency-related scam earlier this week.

The state of play: The social media company said late Friday that 130 accounts were targeted, and only 45 successfully breached. The hackers downloaded user data through a tool intended to give an account owner a summary of their Twitter details and activity.

  • Twitter has not identified the affected users.
  • The company noted that hackers exploited some employees, stating: "The attackers successfully manipulated a small number of employees and used their credentials to access Twitter's internal systems, including getting through our two-factor protections."
  • "As of now, we know that they accessed tools only available to our internal support teams..." the company said.

Twitter has determined the hackers were not state-actors, but a "group of young people" who connected over an interest in "owning early or unusual screen names," the New York Times reported.

Go deeper

Kyle Daly
19 hours ago - Technology

Report: Twitter hackers were amateurs, not state-backed

Photo illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The hackers who compromised high-profile Twitter accounts this week were a "group of young people" who connected over an interest in "owning early or unusual screen names," the New York Times reported Friday.

Why it matters: That the hackers weren't state-backed or tied to a sophisticated criminal enterprise will likely come as a relief to the public figures — among them Elon Musk, Barack Obama and Bill Gates — who were targeted. But the scheme sowed chaos and uncertainty all the same.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Scott RosenbergMargaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
Jul 17, 2020 - Technology

Twitter hack presages a bumpy election

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Buckle up, more hacks ahead: That's the loud message Wednesday's wild attack on Twitter is sending to public officials, business executives and leaders of political campaigns.

Why it matters: With the election less than four months off, the takeover of high-profile Twitter accounts provided a grim reminder of the vulnerability of our communications platforms, government systems and business networks.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
Jul 16, 2020 - Technology

FBI is investigating Twitter hack

Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor

The FBI is investigating Wednesday's Twitter incident in which hackers took over the accounts of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and other notable figures to push a cryptocurrency scam, the agency confirmed in a statement to Axios.

What they're saying: "At this time, the accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud," the agency's San Francisco office said in a statement. "We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident. As this investigation is ongoing, we will not be making further comment at this time.” The FBI's role was first reported by Reuters.

Go deeper: Twitter's big hack bares broad dangers