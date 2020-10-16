59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter changes hacked materials rules after banning N.Y. Post story

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Twitter will be changing its hacked materials policy in response to the feedback it received for limiting the circulation of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden.

Why it matters: The tech giant faced swift backlash from conservatives that its actions were biased and that its enforcement of its hacked materials policy was not consistent.

Details: The company will be making two adjustments to its existing hacked and leaked materials policies, Twitter's Vijaya Gadde tweeted Thursday night.

  1. Twitter will no longer remove hacked content unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them.
  2. It will label tweets to provide context instead of blocking links from being shared on Twitter.

Between the lines: Gadde notes that all other Twitter rules will still apply to the posting of or linking to hacked materials, such as its rules against posting private information, synthetic and manipulated media, and non-consensual nudity.

The bottom line: "We believe that labeling Tweets and empowering people to assess content for themselves better serves the public interest and public conversation," Gadde tweeted.

  • "The Hacked Material Policy is being updated to reflect these new enforcement capabilities."

