Twitter experiences a widespread outage

Nope, it's not just you. Twitter confirmed Thursday that its service is down for many, preventing new messages from being sent and the service from loading.

What they're saying: "We have no evidence of a security breach or hack, and we're currently investigating internal causes," The company told Axios.

"We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible," Twitter said in an e-mail to Axios. "We’ll share more when we have it and Tweet from @TwitterSupport when we can – stay tuned."