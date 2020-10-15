29 mins ago - Technology

Twitter experiences a widespread outage

Nope, it's not just you. Twitter confirmed Thursday that its service is down for many, preventing new messages from being sent and the service from loading.

What they're saying: "We have no evidence of a security breach or hack, and we're currently investigating internal causes," The company told Axios.

"We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible," Twitter said in an e-mail to Axios. "We’ll share more when we have it and Tweet from @TwitterSupport when we can – stay tuned."

Hunter Biden story trips social media misinformation alarms

In 2016, hacked emails and foreign meddling shaped the political fight, and social media took much of the blame. Afterwards, the platforms designed circuit breakers to avoid a repeat in 2020.

What's happening: Those breakers tripped Wednesday at both Facebook and Twitter to stop the spread of a New York Post story that reported allegations about Joe Biden's son Hunter, based on what the paper said were emails provided to it Sunday by Rudy Giuliani.

Christie says he was in ICU, admits he was "wrong not to wear mask" at White House

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) told the New York Times on Thursday that he spent several days in the intensive care unit after checking into the hospital with COVID-19, and that he was "wrong not to wear a mask" at the White House.

Driving the news: Christie, 58, appears to have contracted COVID-19 in the White House coronavirus outbreak, which saw positive tests from President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and more than a dozen others.

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse unloads on Trump in campaign call

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said in a call with constituents this week that President Trump mishandled the pandemic, "kisses dictator's butts," "sells out allies," "mocks evangelicals," and has "flirted with white supremacists," according to audio obtained by the Washington Examiner.

Why it matters: The comments mark one of the sharpest criticisms of the incumbent president at a time when many Republicans fear his unpopularity could cost them the White House, Senate and House.

