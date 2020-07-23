1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Twitter reports strong user growth in Q2 as ad revenue plummets

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Twitter said Thursday that it added 20 million new monetizeable daily active users in the second quarter, an increase of 34% year-over-year — but its ad revenue was down 23% over the same period, due to pandemic-related pullback.

Why it matters: Twitter, like other media companies, is facing coronavirus' double-edged sword. While users flock online because of shelter-in-place orders, advertisers are cutting back their spending.

  • The company did note that ad spend had started to recover slightly since the nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality kicked off.

By the numbers, per CNBC:

  • Loss per share: $1.39, adjusted, which is weighed down by a $1.1 billion loss related to a noncash deferred tax asset, making it difficult to compare to analyst estimates.
  • Revenue: $683 million vs. $707 million expected in a Refinitiv survey of analysts.
  • Monetizable daily active users (mDAUs): 186 million vs. 172.8 million expected by StreetAccount.

The big picture: The earnings come a week after the tech giant experienced a serious hack, compromising the accounts of dozens of high-profile users.

  • Members of Congress are calling on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify alongside his peers in a House antitrust hearing next week, but Twitter hasn't publicly responded to the request.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Jul 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Snap shares go on post-close roller coaster after Q2 earnings report

Illustration: Axios Visuals

Snap's stock price is slowly rebounding after a sharp after-hours drop as the company met or beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter but declined to offer Q3 guidance given ongoing coronavirus-driven uncertainty.

Why it matters: Snap is among the companies that has been able to capitalize on the pandemic which has forced people to stay home much of the time, leaving them with a lot more free time to consume media and entertainment.

Axios
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 15,258,470 — Total deaths: 624,213 — Total recoveries — 8,702,439Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 3,972,162 — Total deaths: 143,204 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" — Infections are slowing down in critical hotspots.
  4. Education: America faces a racial divide over school reopening.
  5. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  6. World: Mitigation measures have cut flu infections in Southern Hemisphere.
Orion RummlerAlayna Treene
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut

President Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Rose Garden on May 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' upcoming coronavirus relief proposal will not include a payroll tax cut, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday.

Between the lines: Trump had recently said he wouldn't sign a new stimulus bill without a payroll tax cut — something many people expected he'd be forced to cave on, given its unpopularity among Senate Republicans.

