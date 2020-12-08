Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Twitter's Dorsey gives $15 million for guaranteed income projects in U.S. cities

Jack Dorsey. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Billionaire Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has donated $15 million to help fund guaranteed income projects across the U.S., Mayors for a Guaranteed Income announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters via Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson: Dorsey's move — coupled with the news that Miami residents are waiting in line for hours for $250 grocery vouchers — highlights the dire financial needs among urban dwellers that have sent mayors across the country lobbying Congress for more federal aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The donation also comes as dozens of cities ramp up "their efforts to send monthly assistance checks to some of their residents, expanding a nationwide experiment to see if concepts such as 'universal basic income' can help local families weather the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression," the Washington Post notes.

The big picture: MGI was founded earlier this year to "to advocate for a guaranteed income — direct, recurring cash payments..." About 30 mayors have signed on.

What they're saying: "We are a nation in crisis and the last one of this scale yielded dramatic social reform; this is our New Deal moment," said Michael Tubbs, mayor of Stockton, California and MGI's founder.

  • "We need a social safety net that goes beyond conditional benefits tied to employment, works for everyone and begins to address the call for racial and economic justice through guaranteed income," Tubbs added.
  • "If [Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell] won’t act, Mayors will to provide a floor for our constituents and push for federal policy. We need a guaranteed income," he tweeted.
  • Steve Benjamin, mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, said the money will help provide 100 residents with $500 per month for 24 months.
  • Melvin Carter, mayor of Saint Paul, Minnesota, said the grant will help his city provide 150 families with $500 a month for 18 months.
  • Victoria Woodards, mayor of Tacoma, Washington, said the grant will help accelerate the city’s efforts to launch a guaranteed income pilot program.

Dorsey on Twitter thanked the MGI mayors "for these universal basic income pilots," and added, "I hope they inform federal policy in the future."

🎧 Go deeper: Andrew Yang on making stimulus permanent

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals consider which workers to vaccinate first.
  2. Politics: West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends White House party — Why Congress is doubling down on the Paycheck Protection Program — Biden prioritizing schools, teachers in coronavirus playbook.
  3. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization — Most Americans don't trust social media on COVID vaccine info.
  4. World: U.K. begins first Pfizer vaccinations — Trudeau says "first Canadians will be vaccinated next week" if regulators OK Pfizer doses.
  5. Business: The "central bank of central banks" warns asset prices are disconnected from reality.
Orion Rummler
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House passes defense spending bill with veto-proof majority despite Trump opposition

President Trump in the Oval Office on Dec. 7. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The House voted 335-78 on Tuesday to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes a must-pass $740 million budget for defense spending.

Why it matters: The vote was a veto-proof majority. But it remains unclear whether the same number of Republican would vote to override a presidential veto.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

DoorDash reportedly valued at $39 billion in IPO

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Restaurant meal delivery company DoorDash on Tuesday evening raised $ 3.4 billion in its initial public offering, according to CNBC, and will begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol DASH.

By the numbers: DoorDash priced at $102 per share, versus its upwardly revised range of $90-$95 per share, giving it a fully diluted valuation of around $39 billion. Its last private market valuation was $16 billion, secured over the summer.

Go deeper: DoorDash CEO on the employees vs. contractors debate