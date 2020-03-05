2 hours ago - Technology

Twitter tests disappearing tweets in Brazil

Axios

Photo: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In Brazil, Twitter is testing tweets that disappear after 24 hours, AP reports.

The state of play: The company says the ephemeral tweets — "fleets" — are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

How it works: Fleets can't be retweeted and don't have "likes."

  • People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response.

The feature is reminiscent of Snapchat snaps.

  • Twitter said it may bring fleets to other countries depending on how the Brazil test goes.

Dan Primack

Why Elliott Management wants to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios; Photo: James Brickwood/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Activist investor Elliott Management has acquired nearly a 5% stake in Twitter, and believes the key to unlocking value is to replace Jack Dorsey as CEO. Bloomberg first reported the news, which Axios has since confirmed with multiple sources.

Why it matters: Elliott has become the top agitator in tech, and often gets what it wants. In this case, it's striking straight at the cult of the founder.

Margaret Harding McGill

Cruz: Twitter should obey sanctions, ban Iran leaders

Photo illustration: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Republican senators led by Ted Cruz in a letter Thursday suggested Twitter may be violating U.S. sanctions by letting Iranian leaders maintain accounts, which they asked company CEO Jack Dorsey to ban.

The big picture: Twitter has become a major political target for Cruz and other Republicans, who claim the company and other Silicon Valley giants are biased against conservatives and the Trump administration.

"While the First Amendment protects the free speech rights of Americans – and Twitter should not be censoring the political speech of Americans – the Ayatollah enjoys zero protection from the United States Bill of Rights," the senators wrote.

Orion Rummler

Twitter suspends pro-Bloomberg accounts for spam and "platform manipulation"

Bloomberg rallies in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 20. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Twitter has reportedly suspended about 70 accounts posting pro-Bloomberg content, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: The presidential campaign is paying Instagram, Facebook and Twitter users in California to post messages of support on their personal accounts, the Wall Street Journal reported this week. That effort could "later be deployed nationwide," per WSJ.

