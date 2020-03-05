Twitter tests disappearing tweets in Brazil

In Brazil, Twitter is testing tweets that disappear after 24 hours, AP reports.

The state of play: The company says the ephemeral tweets — "fleets" — are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

How it works: Fleets can't be retweeted and don't have "likes."

People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response.

The feature is reminiscent of Snapchat snaps.

Twitter said it may bring fleets to other countries depending on how the Brazil test goes.

Go deeper: How Jack Dorsey plans to change Twitter