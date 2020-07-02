33 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: Twitter removes photo from Trump tweet after NYT copyright complaint

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Twitter has removed a picture from a tweet by President Trump on Tuesday after it received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo.

Why it matters: This is the second time in two weeks that Twitter has had to take down content from Trump's account due to a copyright violation.

  • Twitter and Facebook both removed a manipulated video tweeted by the president's account two weeks ago after the parents of the toddler subjects featured in the video lodged a copyright claim.

Details: A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the tweet in question had been actioned due to a DMCA complaint from a rights holder. A Times spokesperson confirmed that it filed the take-down notice and that Twitter took action.

  • The copyright complaint was posted to the Lumen Database, a database that gathers legal complaints and requests for removal of online material.
  • Twitter notes in its copyright policy that it responds to valid copyright complaints sent to it by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.
  • Twitter regularly shares the total number of DMCA takedown notices and counter-notices it receives for Twitter and Twitter-owned Periscope content.

Between the lines: The photo shows a picture taken by Damon Winter, a Pulitzer-Prize winning photographer for The New York Times. The photo was taken by The Times to accompany a feature it wrote on then candidate Donald Trump in 2015.

  • Twitter confirmed that the image in question that was taken down was utilized in a meme that was tweeted by the president.

The big picture: The action comes as Big Tech platforms are increasingly cracking down on the president's accounts for violating its policies or spreading misinformation.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 10,644,064 — Total deaths: 514,527 — Total recoveries — 5,426,842Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 2,682,270 — Total deaths: 127,970 — Total recoveries: 729,994 — Total tested: 32,740,322Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump says he still thinks coronavirus will "just disappear" at some point, supports another round of direct payments to Americans.
  4. Public health: Thanks to coronavirus, your home is now your gymFormer FDA chief says 500,000 Americans may be contracting coronavirus a day.
  5. States: Georgia and Arizona report record new coronavirus cases — California shuts down bars and indoor dining for most residents.
  6. 1 ⚽️ thing: 6 players test positive for coronavirus before MLS comeback tournament.
Bryan Walsh
World

Hong Kong's fate is the future of globalism

Andrew Wan, a pro-democracy legislator, is arrested during a protest in Hong Kong, July 1. Photo: Yat Kai Yeung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A new security law in Hong Kong is the latest blow to a globalist vision of the free movement of people, ideas and capital.

Why it matters: The law all but eliminates the civil rights that people in Hong Kong have exercised for years. But it also points the way to a more dangerous and divided world that will be increasingly defined by borders and nationality.

Orion Rummler
Politics & Policy

McEnany: "Right decision" not to brief Trump on Russian bounty intelligence

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that the career CIA officer who chose not to verbally brief President Trump on the intelligence about alleged Russian bounties made "the right decision."

Driving the news: National security adviser Robert O'Brien told Fox News earlier Wednesday that "once the U.S. received raw intelligence on the Russian bounties, U.S. and coalition forces were made aware even though the intelligence wasn't verified."

