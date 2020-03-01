1 hour ago - Health

Twitter bans "non-critical" business travel, due to coronavirus

Dan Primack

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Twitter on Sunday announced that it will suspend all "non-critical business travel events," including CEO Jack Dorsey's planned keynote interview this month at the South by Southwest conference in Texas, due to coronavirus.

Why it matters: South by Southwest is one of the world's largest annual tech conferences, and so far has resisted calls to cancel.

What Twitter is saying:

This policy is effective immediately and will continue until the World Health Organization or Centers for Disease Control deem it appropriate to step back from pandemic precautionary measures or when a vaccine becomes available. 
Our goal is to reduce the risk that anyone at Twitter might contract or inadvertently spread the virus. It is important that we take these proactive steps to protect ourselves and others and minimize the spread of COVID-19. 



