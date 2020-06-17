Twitter adds ability to record audio in tweets

Twitter said Wednesday that it will add voice messages to tweets — allowing up to 140 seconds of audio.

Why it matters: Twitter is already the go-to platform for breaking news in the U.S. and often around the world. Voice Tweets will add a new dimension to breaking news for the site, as users can record what's happening around them or record their thoughts and reflections immediately and post them as events unfold.

Details: Voice Tweets will appear in Twitter's timeline alongside other regular text tweets. To listen, tap the image of the user in the center of the voice tweet. The tweets can play audio while users continue to scroll.

For users who go over the 140 seconds, a new audio tweet will be added to the timeline and threaded to the previous audio tweet.

The big picture: Over the years, Twitter has built several new features, including photos, videos, gifs and extra characters to give users ways to personalize their messages.

What's next: The feature rolls out on Wednesday to a limited number of people and will be unveiled to all Twitter users in the coming weeks.

