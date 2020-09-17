1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Twitter adds security measures for high-profile political users

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Twitter is adding new security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the U.S.

Why it matters: The move follows a major hack of high-profile Twitter users in July that security experts worry could foreshadow security risks ahead of the election.

Details: Beginning Thursday, accounts belonging to members of the U.S. Executive Branch, U.S. Congress, U.S. Governors and Secretaries of State, presidential campaigns, political parties and candidates with Twitter Election Labels running for U.S. House, U.S. Senate, or Governor will be required to implement the new features.

Twitter
  • The select accounts that are required to make security changes will be informed via an in-app notification from Twitter about a few of the initial account security measures the tech giant will require or strongly recommend. (See above.)
  • While Twitter says it's requiring certain accounts to take these measures, it encourages anyone who has an account to take these additional precautions as well.

The big picture: For Twitter, it's not just important to keep accounts safe, but to also make sure its platform is trusted by users and regulators around the world. Following its major hack in July, policymakers expressed concern about the platform's vulnerabilities.

What's next: Twitter says it will implement additional proactive internal security safeguards for these accounts in the coming weeks, including more sophisticated detections and alerts and expedited account recovery support.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will sign executive order on "patriotic education" in rebuke of 1619 project

President Trump speaks at the National Archives on Sept. 17. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said he would sign an executive order on Thursday to "promote patriotic education" through an effort called the 1776 Commission, while denouncing a New York Times' project that investigated the impacts of racial injustice for Black Americans.

The big picture: The 1619 project dug into the personal histories of Black Americans in the U.S. who have faced present-day systematic inequality in housing and farming, as well as how the legacy of slavery altered health care access for Black Americans and fueled the country's early economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Amazon exec on company Climate Pledge Fund

Amazon on Thursday announced the first companies to receive money from a $2 billion venture capital fund it formed to help combat climate change.

Axios Re:Cap digs into how Amazon hopes the fund will help achieve its goal of being carbon neutral by 2040, and whether the plan is more substance than spin, with Matt Peterson, Amazon's director of new initiatives and corporate development.

Jennifer A. Kingson
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Air quality in American West among the worst in the world

The air quality in Portland has become the worst in the world — with Seattle, Los Angeles and Denver also ranking up there with notoriously polluted places like Delhi and Shanghai.

Why it matters: Big-city residents often consider themselves smugly immune to the physical wreckage of calamities like wildfires, floods and hurricanes. The pernicious smoke now blanketing the splendid cities of our nation's Western spine is a reminder that no one is exempt from climate change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow