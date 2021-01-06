Twitter acquires design agency Ueno

Twitter has acquired 7-year-old design agency Ueno to help "accelerate the quality and execution of our design and product experiences on Twitter," according to the company's Chief Design Officer Dantley Davis.

The big picture: It's not the first time Twitter has acquired a design agency. The company bought DC-based design agency Nclud in 2012.

"As an existing client of Ueno’s, we’ve seen firsthand how innovative and impactful they’ve been to our teams so we’re looking forward to bringing them on and continuing our work together," Davis tweeted.

In a memo announcing the deal, Ueno Founder and CEO Haraldur Thorleifsson wrote, "[O]f course I love all our clients but one relationship kept standing out. The work we were doing with Twitter was interesting, it was impactful, it had buy-in from the top and it felt real at a time when the world felt less and less so."

Details: Ueno, a full-service creative design agency, is joining Twitter's design and research teams after having served Twitter as a client previously.