Twitter account linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hacked

Twitter confirmed on Wednesday night that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal account has been hacked, with tweets that have since been taken down asking his 2.5 million followers to donate to a cryptocurrency relief fund.

Why it matters: His hacking follows a similar cryptocurrency scam in July, when hackers took over the accounts of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and other notable figures.

What they're saying: Twitter said in a statement it's "actively investigating" the hacking of @narendramodi_in. "At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," it said.

