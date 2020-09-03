1 hour ago - Technology

Twitter account linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hacked

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day, marking the end of British colonial rule, in New Delhi on Aug. 15. Photo: Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter confirmed on Wednesday night that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal account has been hacked, with tweets that have since been taken down asking his 2.5 million followers to donate to a cryptocurrency relief fund.

Why it matters: His hacking follows a similar cryptocurrency scam in July, when hackers took over the accounts of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and other notable figures.

What they're saying: Twitter said in a statement it's "actively investigating" the hacking of @narendramodi_in. "At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," it said.

3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump issues memo to cut funding from "anarchist" Democratic cities

President Trump during a speech in Wilmington N.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump issued a memorandum on Wednesday titled "Reviewing Funding to State and Local Government Recipients That Are Permitting Anarchy, Violence, and Destruction in American Cities."

Why it matters: The review threatens to withdraw federal funding for any "anarchist" jurisdiction" it finds "disempowers or defunds police departments." The memo specifically mentions the Democratic-controlled cities of Portland, Oregon; Washington, Seattle, and New York.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Demonstrators protest death of Black man restrained by police in N.Y.

Dozens of demonstrators in Rochester, New York, were protesting into the night Wednesday over police who put a hood over the head of a Black man who died seven days later, per the New York Times.

Driving the news: New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office was investigating the March 30 death of Daniel Prude. His face was pushed into the pavement for two minutes as police detained him, per the NYT. His brother said Wednesday called police to say he was having a mental health issue.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 25,938,122 — Total deaths: 861,679 — Total recoveries: 17,213,275Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 6,113,359 — Total deaths: 185,707 — Total recoveries: 2,231,757 — Total tests: 79,646,008Map.
  3. Vaccine: CDC requests states ready COVID-19 vaccine distribution by November.
  4. Health: America's botched coronavirus response foretells a dark future — Analysis: Steroid treatment reduced deaths for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
  5. Business: United Airlines halves planned layoffs to 16,370 — Ford to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs in North America with voluntary buyouts.
  6. Politics: Pelosi says she fell for "setup" by visiting hair salon during COVID restrictions.
