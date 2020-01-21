Reproduced from StreamElements; Table: Axios Visuals

Twitch, the Amazon-owned video-streaming service that got its start with live video-gaming and esports, is expanding into other other verticals.

Why it matters: So many Silicon Valley social and video upstarts debut with a niche purpose, like Twitch with live-streaming esports or Discord with chatting about esports, but eventually broaden in scope as consumers find new uses for them.