In photos: Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake hits Turkey

Rescue workers work amid the rubble of a building after an earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey
Rescue workers work amid the rubble of a building after an earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey, on Saturday. Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images

Search and rescue efforts were under way Saturday after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey, killing 29 people and injuring more than 1,100 others, the BBC reports.

The big picture: Authorities recorded more than 400 aftershocks and Syria, Lebanon and Iran felt tremors, per the BBC. Earthquake monitoring centers recorded varying magnitudes of Friday night's quake, from 6.5 to 6.8., AP notes.

Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman from the rubble of a building after an earthquake in Elazig
Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman from the rubble of a building in Elazig. Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
A man waits for his relative to be saved after an earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey
A man waits for his relative to be saved. Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
A rescue worker is seen amid the rubble of a building that collapsed due to an earthquake in Elazig
A rescue worker amid the rubble of a building that collapsed from the quake in Elazig. Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
A villager stands by his collapsed house after an earthquake in Sivrice near Elazig, Eastern Turkey,
A villager observes the remains of his quake-ravaged house in Sivrice, near Elazig. Photo: Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images
