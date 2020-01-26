Search and rescue efforts were under way Saturday after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey, killing 29 people and injuring more than 1,100 others, the BBC reports.
The big picture: Authorities recorded more than 400 aftershocks and Syria, Lebanon and Iran felt tremors, per the BBC. Earthquake monitoring centers recorded varying magnitudes of Friday night's quake, from 6.5 to 6.8., AP notes.
Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman from the rubble of a building in Elazig. Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images A man waits for his relative to be saved. Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images A rescue worker amid the rubble of a building that collapsed from the quake in Elazig. Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images A villager observes the remains of his quake-ravaged house in Sivrice, near Elazig. Photo: Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images