Turkey's currency tumbles after latest rate cut

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is plowing forward with a plan to prove economists wrong.

Driving the news: Turkey’s central bank, under pressure from Erdoğan, on Thursday slashed interest rates for the fourth time in as many months, despite official inflation figures running at over 21%.

Why it matters: Erdoğan is doubling — or quadrupling — down on policies that are roiling its financial markets and hurting ordinary Turkish citizens.

In response to the rate cut, the Turkish lira has fallen another 12% relative to the dollar, bringing its plunge to about 50% since rate cuts began in September.

The impact: Street vendors have taken to selling half bagels. And Turkish residents are converting their savings into foreign currencies and gold, as Axios' Menekse Tokyay reports from Ankara.

The backstory: Erdoğan believes that cutting rates will help tame inflation, the opposite of economic orthodoxy. His thinking is that a lower lira will make its exports more attractive — stimulating jobs. The flip side of that, of course, is that imports to Turkey are more expensive.

Acknowledging the hardship on Turkey's working class, Erdoğan on Thursday announced he's raising Turkey's minimum wage by an eye-popping 50% — a move that could also stoke further inflation, Bloomberg reports.

What to watch: "We think that the lira will remain under pressure and that this could lead to the introduction of capital controls," wrote Capital Economics analysts in a research note.

The bottom line: “If it were not for the pain and suffering inflicted on 84 million people, this would be a fascinating economics experiment," Refet Gürkaynak, a professor of economics at Bilkent University in Ankara, tells the FT.