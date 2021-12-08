Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-12-08

Currency crisis hits hard in Turkey

Waiting to exchange money. Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's deepening currency crisis could mark the definitive end of the country's economic success story and is making ordinary citizens poorer.

Driving the news: Turkey's currency is fluctuating on a daily basis and has lost 45% of its value against the dollar this year. Investors are abandoning Turkish assets due to concerns about the Central Bank’s ability to control inflation. Ordinary citizens are rushing to convert their savings to foreign currencies and gold. 

  • Street vendors have begun selling half bagels due to the decreasing purchasing power of citizens.

State of play: The economic crisis has damaged the political standing of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the ruling Justice and Development Party, which has held power since 2002 and based its pitch to voters largely around rising living standards.

  • Erdoğan's economic team insists on an unorthodox economic policy of cutting interest rates despite soaring inflation and rising poverty. Erdoğan has described high interest rates as the “mother of all evil."
  • Erdoğan and his team claim their policy will boost Turkey's exports and economic growth by making the currency much more competitive.

A dispute over interest rates led Erdoğan to replace his more mainstream finance minister last week with a loyalist, Nureddin Nebati.

  • In the past two years, Erdoğan has dismissed three Central Bank presidents, raising questions about the bank's independence.
  • Central Bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu and Erdogan's new finance minister have both doubled down on the current, unorthodox monetary policy.

What they’re saying: Nebati, who served three years as a deputy finance minister, this week praised the policy of cutting rates and said, "We are determined to implement it."

  • Central Bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu said the unorthodox monetary policy would begin to show results early next year.
  • Erdoğan, who blames the current crisis on scheming by foreign forces, predicts a 10% GDP growth rate by the end of this year and a current account surplus in 2022.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are calling for early elections and holding political rallies attacking Erdoğan's economic mismanagement.

  • Erdoğan is opposed to calling elections before 2023, by which time around 9 million younger Turks will be eligible to vote for the first time.
  • But he may struggle to win them over. One in five young people are unemployed.

What to watch: The Central Bank has signaled one more limited rate cut in mid-December, after which time the bank will likely end its monetary easing policy.

  • As the economic struggles spread, a massive brain drain is likely in the coming months.

Yacob Reyes
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Beijing Olympics: These countries have announced diplomatic boycotts

Photo: Zhang Qiang/VCG via Getty Images

Several countries, including Canada and Australia, have announced they will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.

Driving the news: Leaders have faced pressure from human rights groups and others to boycott the Games, pointing to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region and other abuses.

Axios
18 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden directs federal government to become carbon neutral by 2050

President Biden speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Dec. 8.

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that requires the federal government achieve multiple goals related to reducing its carbon emissions, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Why it matters: Meeting the objectives of the order would require a massive investment by the federal government to buy electric vehicles, upgrade buildings and change how it procures electricity.

Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

Instagram's boss faces Congress' questions on harm to teens

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED

The head of Instagram will find himself in Congress' crosshairs for the first time Wednesday in the one area lawmakers have shown they are willing to pass tech regulations — protecting youngsters online.

Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats have found common ground in grilling tech companies on how their products harm children, especially after revelations in The Wall Street Journal about Instagram's potential harm to the mental health of teen girls.

