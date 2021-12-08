Currency crisis hits hard in Turkey

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Waiting to exchange money. Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's deepening currency crisis could mark the definitive end of the country's economic success story and is making ordinary citizens poorer.
Driving the news: Turkey's currency is fluctuating on a daily basis and has lost 45% of its value against the dollar this year. Investors are abandoning Turkish assets due to concerns about the Central Bank’s ability to control inflation. Ordinary citizens are rushing to convert their savings to foreign currencies and gold.
- Street vendors have begun selling half bagels due to the decreasing purchasing power of citizens.
State of play: The economic crisis has damaged the political standing of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the ruling Justice and Development Party, which has held power since 2002 and based its pitch to voters largely around rising living standards.
- Erdoğan's economic team insists on an unorthodox economic policy of cutting interest rates despite soaring inflation and rising poverty. Erdoğan has described high interest rates as the “mother of all evil."
- Erdoğan and his team claim their policy will boost Turkey's exports and economic growth by making the currency much more competitive.
A dispute over interest rates led Erdoğan to replace his more mainstream finance minister last week with a loyalist, Nureddin Nebati.
- In the past two years, Erdoğan has dismissed three Central Bank presidents, raising questions about the bank's independence.
- Central Bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu and Erdogan's new finance minister have both doubled down on the current, unorthodox monetary policy.
What they’re saying: Nebati, who served three years as a deputy finance minister, this week praised the policy of cutting rates and said, "We are determined to implement it."
- Central Bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu said the unorthodox monetary policy would begin to show results early next year.
- Erdoğan, who blames the current crisis on scheming by foreign forces, predicts a 10% GDP growth rate by the end of this year and a current account surplus in 2022.
Meanwhile, opposition parties are calling for early elections and holding political rallies attacking Erdoğan's economic mismanagement.
- Erdoğan is opposed to calling elections before 2023, by which time around 9 million younger Turks will be eligible to vote for the first time.
- But he may struggle to win them over. One in five young people are unemployed.
What to watch: The Central Bank has signaled one more limited rate cut in mid-December, after which time the bank will likely end its monetary easing policy.
- As the economic struggles spread, a massive brain drain is likely in the coming months.