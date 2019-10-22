Tulsi Gabbard is getting a boost from conservatives online
Tulsi Gabbard has received the biggest surge of all 2020 Democratic contenders in social media mentions by percentage increase between October 8th and October 15th, according to social intelligence company Storyful.
Why it matters: It's another example of a 2020 Democrat experiencing a boost online thanks in part to fringe voices on the right. Earlier this year, Axios reported on ways far-right voices were helping to elevate Andrew Yang.
The increase can be attributed to Gabbard's accusations that the Democratic Party had rigged the elections, which gained a lot of attention on the far-fright, and her threat to boycott the last debate.
By the numbers: Gabbard went from receiving 162,500 mentions across many social platforms measured by Storyful (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, Gab, 4Chan) in the first week of October to over 338,000 between October 8 and 15.
Comments by Gabbard condemning members of her own party have garnered her lots of attention from far-right figures, which explains some of the increased attention she is receiving on platforms like Reddit, 4chan and Gab.
For example, here's an example of a chain started about it on the pro-Trump Reddit Channel "r/DrainTheSwamp."
Between the lines: "We are seeing commentary pushing the idea of a Yang/Gabbard ticket, especially on 4chan," says Storyful Senior Journalist Catherine Sanz, who pulled the data.
Gabbard has gained traction among prominent Yang Gang fan pages, per Sanz.
Caroline Orr, a research analyst and reporter, noted via Twitter yesterday that Tulsi-related hashtags "are getting boosted by YangGang, which is made up of a lot of MAGA fans."