Tulsi Gabbard is getting a boost from conservatives online

Data: Storyful; Note: Mentions from Facebook do not include Oct. 12-14; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Tulsi Gabbard has received the biggest surge of all 2020 Democratic contenders in social media mentions by percentage increase between October 8th and October 15th, according to social intelligence company Storyful.

Why it matters: It's another example of a 2020 Democrat experiencing a boost online thanks in part to fringe voices on the right. Earlier this year, Axios reported on ways far-right voices were helping to elevate Andrew Yang.