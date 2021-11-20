Sign up for our daily briefing

TSA screens highest number of air travelers since start of pandemic

Transportation Security Administration workers screen passengers Nov. 8 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.24 million airline passengers on Friday, marking the highest number of air travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Why it matters: The milestone comes after experts anticipated significantly more people would travel this holiday season.

The big picture: TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted Saturday that Friday's screening numbers were the "highest checkpoint volume since passenger volume tanked in early 2020."

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper: Holiday COVID alarm as cases rise 20%

Go deeper

Axios
Nov 20, 2021 - Podcasts

The decline of business travel

A new Morning Consult poll found that nearly 40% of people who traveled for business pre-pandemic predict they'll never take a business trip again. If that's true, it would be a massive blow to the airline industry, which has long used business travel to essentially subsidize fares. 

Axios Re:Cap host Erica Pandey is joined by Morning Consult travel and hospitality analyst Lindsey Roeschke to discuss what this poll tells us about the future of air travel.

Plus, a news update on the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Axios
54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Canned or fresh: The great cranberry sauce debate

Expand chart
Data: Instacart; Map: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are divided over whether to have fresh or canned cranberry sauce at their Thanksgiving table, according to data from Instacart.

By the numbers: Fresh cranberry sauce has a slight edge, winning 26 states to canned cranberries' 24 states.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerNicholas Johnston
Updated 55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Big media strikes back at Substack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Pressure from new publishing platforms has finally pushed newsrooms to create programs that give writers more pay, autonomy and flexibility. Those changes are attracting some independent writers back to traditional news companies.

Why it matters: The Substack threat to newsrooms was overblown. Newsrooms have been quick to react to the idea of the independent-operator model while journalists have been sharing its challenges or detailing why they decided to return to newsrooms.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

