TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began

Passengers walk through a crowded terminal at Dulles International airport in Virginia on Dec. 27, 2020. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,284,599 people at airport checkpoints around the U.S. on Sunday, according to agency data.

Why it matters: It's the highest number of travelers the TSA has recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

  • It's also the sixth day in the last 10 that more than a million people have flown, suggesting huge numbers of people are traveling for the holidays despite the CDC urging Americans to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
  • The TSA screened 2,575,985 people at checkpoints on the same weekday last year, per agency data.

The big picture: The number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the U.S. surpassed 19 million on Sunday, per Johns Hopkins. The U.S. death toll stands at over 333,000 — meaning that roughly one in every 1,000 people in the U.S. has died from the virus.

Go deeper ... Fauci: 10 people may be too many for holiday gatherings

Go deeper

Axios
14 hours ago - Health

U.S. hits grim new milestones as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out

A team of health care workers in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 16. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the U.S. surpassed 19 million on Sunday, per Johns Hopkins. The U.S. coronavirus death toll stands at over 333,000.

The big picture: The New York Times notes this means "at least 1 in 17" Americans have tested positive for the virus during the pandemic. The Census Bureau estimated the U.S. population to be about 330,750,000 for the last week of December, per CNN. That means the virus has killed roughly one in every 1,000 in the U.S.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Lawmakers urge Trump to sign COVID relief billThe record-breaking stimulus.
  2. Health: New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries — WHO chief warns coronavirus crisis "will not be the last pandemic".
  3. Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world —Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"Too many people are relying on this": Lawmakers urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers on Sunday railed against President Trump and demanded he sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress last week.

Why it matters: Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight, and the federal government may be forced to shut down this week if Trump does not sign the measure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow