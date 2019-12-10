Where it stands: The announcement of a deal acceptable to House Democrats appears imminent, with Politico reporting last night that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is traveling to Mexico today to sign a revised version of the pact.

The details of the deal hadn’t been released as of Monday night.

Details: Trump and McCarthy (R-Ca.) discussed the USMCA at the World Series game that they attended on Oct. 27, according to three sources familiar with the conversation, including a source in the room.

McCarthy told Trump they didn't need to alter the biologics provision of the trade deal for Democrats to eventually agree to finalize it because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needed to pass the trade deal to show Democrats could get things done amid impeachment.

In other words, the White House had enough political leverage to not cave to Democrats' demands.

The original provision would have given biologics 10 years of market exclusivity in each country.

But Trump told McCarthy he had no interest in keeping the provision.

Trump instead talked about how he wants lower drug prices, and doesn't want the argument out there that he did anything that made them higher.

"His number one goal is he wants drug prices lower, he wants no hurdles out there…from his point of view, just don't have it in there, period," said a source who was at the baseball game with the president. "Why even argue over it? It's better…just not having it in there."

Between the lines: Republicans and their supporters in the pharmaceutical industry have long pushed for prescription drug protections to be included in trade deals. It was one of the main clashes between the GOP and then-President Obama over the Trans-Pacific Partnership — the defunct trade deal among Pacific Rim countries.

Republicans argue that it helps drugmakers reap financial benefits from research and development, thus incentivizing innovation, and spreads the burden of financing this innovation among other countries.

Trump has indicated he is more interested in lowering prices than in rewarding drugmakers.