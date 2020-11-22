One of President Trump's favorite items on display in the Oval Office has been a model of Boeing's Air Force One revamp that swaps Jackie Kennedy's iconic light blue design for Trump's preferred look: a white top and dark blue bottom set off with a red stripe.

What he's saying: "Isn't it beautiful? Now it's actually patriotic," Trump has told visiting foreign leaders and other visitors, according to a person he's shown it to.

What we're hearing: His election loss will probably preempt his design takeover.

A source familiar with the planning process tells Axios that Boeing has "not yet had conversations" with the incoming Biden administration on the paint job for the 747-8s — which are being modified in San Antonio and won't be ready until 2024.

But the source said that the look and feel of the planes are decisions that will be up to the sitting president at the time.

They expect Biden may have his own vision.

One big question: Will Trump reunite with "Trump Force One" — the Boeing 757 he used to jet around the country during his 2016 campaign — once he leaves office, and will he keep the look?