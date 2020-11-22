Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump's Air Force One problem

Boeing model of what the new Air Force One 747s will look like if Biden chooses to keep the current color scheme. Illustration courtesy of Boeing.

One of President Trump's favorite items on display in the Oval Office has been a model of Boeing's Air Force One revamp that swaps Jackie Kennedy's iconic light blue design for Trump's preferred look: a white top and dark blue bottom set off with a red stripe.

What he's saying: "Isn't it beautiful? Now it's actually patriotic," Trump has told visiting foreign leaders and other visitors, according to a person he's shown it to.

What we're hearing: His election loss will probably preempt his design takeover.

  • A source familiar with the planning process tells Axios that Boeing has "not yet had conversations" with the incoming Biden administration on the paint job for the 747-8s — which are being modified in San Antonio and won't be ready until 2024.
  • But the source said that the look and feel of the planes are decisions that will be up to the sitting president at the time.
  • They expect Biden may have his own vision.

One big question: Will Trump reunite with "Trump Force One" — the Boeing 757 he used to jet around the country during his 2016 campaign — once he leaves office, and will he keep the look?

  • The red, white and blue plane, which dons the Trump logo, is parked at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Courtenay Brown
Nov 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Boeing 737 Max's next hurdle: coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Bettmann, Stephen Brashear, Ann Ronan Pictures/Getty Images

Boeing is nearing the end of a crippling stretch after the grounding of it 737 MAX last year, while trudging through another one: the pandemic.

Why it matters: Boeing's most popular jet was given the nod to fly again this week, but the world has changed in the 20 months that regulators kept the 737 MAX jet from the skies.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Nov 21, 2020 - Podcasts

The state of air travel, as Thanksgiving week begins

For some, air travel is that thing you did before the pandemic. It wasn't much fun, but you kind of miss it. Others are at an airport right now, ignoring CDC warnings about Thanksgiving travel.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the present and future of air travel, including the health of Boeing and what this week could mean for COVID-19 spread.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans quietly plot to sink Biden nominees

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Republicans are making plans to torpedo some of President-elect Biden's prospective Cabinet, agency and judicial nominees if the GOP keeps its majority, aides involved in the discussions tell me.

What we're hearing: Top targets include political names and civil servants who spoke out loudest against President Trump, forced out his appointees or became stars in the impeachment hearings — like Sally Yates and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — as well as longtime targets of conservative media, like Susan Rice.

