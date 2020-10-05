10 mins ago - Health

New Woodward audio: Trump said in March he was too busy to meet with Fauci

President Trump told journalist Bob Woodward in March that he didn't have much time to meet with Anthony Fauci about the pandemic because "this is a busy White House," according to new audio released by Woodward on CNN.

The big picture: Woodward excoriated Trump for suggesting that the coronavirus arrived in the U.S. in "one day," arguing that the president's refusal to meet with the nation's top infectious-diseases expert and listen to warnings from national security experts were "so irresponsible."

The exchange:

TRUMP: "[Fauci's] sharp. And he's doing a good job. He's very dedicated."
WOODWARD: "Ever sat down alone with him?"
TRUMP: "Yes, I guess, but honestly, there's not a lot of time for that, Bob. It's a busy White House. This is a busy White house. We've got a lot of things happening. And then this came about. Look, we have the greatest economy on Earth. The greatest economy we've ever had. And in one day, this thing came in and we had a choice to make. Close everything up and save potentially millions of lives, you know hundreds of thousands of lives. Or don't do anything and watch, look at body bags every day being taken out of apartment buildings."
FAUCI: "Who told you that?"
TRUMP: "Me. I told me that."

Meadows: "Still optimistic" that Trump will return to White House on Monday

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday that the administration is "still optimistic" that President Trump will return to the White House later in the day, after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The state of play: In a statement to the network, Meadows said that the president "continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule," but noted that Trump will meet with his medical team in order to determine next steps. Trump's doctors hinted Sunday that he could be discharged early this week.

A West Wing meltdown

President Trump takes ride outside Walter Reed, with Secret Service agents in the sealed Suburban. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

White House crises of competence and credibility grew during a botched weekend that left even White House aides dismayed and befuddled.

Many complained bitterly about the leadership of chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: She is the latest member of President Trump's inner circle to be diagnosed with the illness over the last few days.

