Counties with giant coronavirus caseloads went for Trump

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

A voter casts his ballot for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Photo: Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images

Of the 376 counties with the highest number of new coronavirus cases per capita, 93% voted for President Trump, AP reports.

Why it matters: Most of these were rural counties where people are less likely to wear masks or social distance, emphasizing to public health officials the need to find new ways to communicate about the virus.

  • "Public health officials need to step back, listen to and understand the people who aren't taking the same stance" on public health measures, Marcus Plescia of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials told AP.

The big picture: Trump and Biden voters had drastically different opinions as to whether the pandemic is under control.

  • 36% of Trump voters said it was completely or mostly under control, and another 47% said it was somewhat under control, per AP VoteCast.
  • On the other hand, 82% of Biden voters said the pandemic is not at all under control.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden takes the lead in Georgia as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's last stand against the truth

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is pinning his hopes — and presidency — on a wild, relentless war against reality and truth, falsely claiming several states are stealing the election by adhering to their laws, rules, and long precedents. 

Why it matters: Trump fears the election will be called today, perhaps first by Fox News, and that his effort to get the Supreme Court to intervene will fail, officials tell Axios. 

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld rages behind the scenes

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Senior White House and Trump campaign officials are complaining bitterly about poor internal communication, blaming colleagues, pondering what jobs they might try to get next year, and lashing out at their new enemy: Fox News. 

The state of play: Aides told Axios they're dreading the prospect of Fox calling Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, which could make the conservative network the first to give Biden 270 electoral votes.

