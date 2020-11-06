Counties with giant coronavirus caseloads went for Trump

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A voter casts his ballot for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Photo: Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images
Of the 376 counties with the highest number of new coronavirus cases per capita, 93% voted for President Trump, AP reports.
Why it matters: Most of these were rural counties where people are less likely to wear masks or social distance, emphasizing to public health officials the need to find new ways to communicate about the virus.
- "Public health officials need to step back, listen to and understand the people who aren't taking the same stance" on public health measures, Marcus Plescia of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials told AP.
The big picture: Trump and Biden voters had drastically different opinions as to whether the pandemic is under control.
- 36% of Trump voters said it was completely or mostly under control, and another 47% said it was somewhat under control, per AP VoteCast.
- On the other hand, 82% of Biden voters said the pandemic is not at all under control.