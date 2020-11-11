Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump wins Alaska

President Trump. Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

President Trump has defeated President-elect Joe Biden in Alaska, AP projected on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Alaska’s three electoral votes for Trump do not alter the outcome of the election. Trump has not yet conceded after Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to capture the presidency.

Axios
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden reaches 270

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden has won the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with his win in Pennsylvania putting him over the top.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring.
  2. States: Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases.
  3. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  4. World: E.U. purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia will conduct hand recount of presidential election

Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Stringer via Getty

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday a "full, by-hand recount" of ballots cast in the presidential election in every county in the state.

Why it matters: Joe Biden leads by about 14,000 votes in the traditionally red state. No winner has been declared in either of the state's two Senate battles, which means we likely won’t know which party will hold the Senate majority until 2021.

