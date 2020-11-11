Trump wins Alaska

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
President Trump. Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images
President Trump has defeated President-elect Joe Biden in Alaska, AP projected on Wednesday.
Driving the news: Alaska’s three electoral votes for Trump do not alter the outcome of the election. Trump has not yet conceded after Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to capture the presidency.