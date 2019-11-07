41% of top Trump officials appointed in his first year have left

Data: Partnership for Public Service: Center for Presidential Transition. Data for Trump includes departures over roughly two years and eight months. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Donald Trump has lost 41% of the Cabinet secretaries, deputy secretaries and under secretaries he appointed in his first year in office, new data from the Partnership for Public Service‘s Center for Presidential Transition shows.

Why it matters: This far outpaces the turnover rate for recent predecessors at the same stage of their presidencies — and underscores the challenges Trump may face in recruiting and retaining a new stable of top officials if he wins re-election.