22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he advises coronavirus task force not to contact unappreciative governors

Orion Rummler

President Trump briefs reports at the White House on March 27. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

"If they don't treat you right, I don't call," President Trump told reporters at the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, referring to U.S. governors battling the spread of COVID-19.

What he's saying: Trump said that while "generally speaking," the nation's governors have been appreciative of his administration's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, there are some — including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — who the task force should not bother contacting.

  • "All I want them to do, very simple, I want them to be appreciative. I don't want them to say things that aren't true, I want them to be appreciative. We've done a great job," Trump said on Friday.
  • When discussing Vice President Mike Pence's efforts on the task force, Trump said: "He calls all the governors, I tell him, I mean I'm a different type of person, I say Mike, don't call the governor of Washington, you're wasting your time with him. Don't call the woman in Michigan ... if they don't treat you right, I don't call. He's a different type of person."
  • The White House declined to comment.

Flashback: Trump singled out Inslee and Whitmer during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday, saying neither of them were doing enough to tackle COVID-19, the New York Times reports.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rebutted Trump’s comments on Friday that Washington state had overlooked thousands of ventilators found in storage, the Times reports.

Driving the news: Some of the latest federal efforts to offset the medical and economic fallout from COVID-19 are a $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law by Trump on Friday, and the appointment of White House trade adviser Peter Navarro to enforce the Defense Production Act.

Go deeper: Trump signs $2 trillion relief bill as U.S. coronavirus case count tops 100,000

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Trump derides Gov. Jay Inslee as a "snake" while touring CDC

Trump tours the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 6. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump called Washington Gov. Jay Inslee a "snake" on Friday while touring the Centers for Disease Control headquarters in Atlanta, as Washington state battles a coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 11 people.

Driving the news: Vice President Mike Pence held a press conference with Inslee on Thursday to address the state's efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Go deeperArrowMar 7, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Trump activates National Guard in Washington, California and New York

President Trump speaks during a briefing at the White House. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump told a news conference Sunday that he's activated the National Guard to assist Washington, California and New York to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: As Trump noted, all three states "have been hit the hardest" by the outbreak. Major disaster declarations have been approved for New York and Washington state and California's request will be granted soon, Trump said.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 23, 2020 - Health
Jonathan Swan

Pence tells White House staff to avoid physical contact

Mike Pence. Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence sent White House staff an email Saturday afternoon recommending "social distancing" and to "avoid physical contact" to keep themselves and their colleagues safe from the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: This is the first staff-wide email Pence has sent across the complex during his time as vice president — and is the latest sign the White House is shifting its posture against the pandemic.

Go deeperArrowMar 14, 2020 - Health